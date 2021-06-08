Park Station Waterfront opening with limited capacity

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Park Station Waterfront is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 19 with limited capacity.

According to Chemung County, no more than 150 bathers will be permitted with each able to maintain 6 ft. social distancing. The Waterfront will be open on a daily basis from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.

Every effort is made to provide safe swimming opportunities by testing the water and by keeping the swimming area staffed with lifeguards. Please be aware that if the safety of the swimmers is compromised, due to lack of lifeguard coverage or water quality issues, swimming will be prohibited and therefore cannot be a guaranteed activity. We apologize for this inconvenience as it may occur with little or no advance notice. Water Safety – in the event of thunder or lightning the waterfront will be closed. It will remain closed until 30 minutes from the last thunder or lightning observation. There are no refunds due to weather. Floatation devices are not allowed. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Boat rentals are available at the Waterfront 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., when the Waterfront is open (payment must be made at the snack bar).

Boat Rental Fees:

Kayaks $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 1, Minimum age 16

Canoes $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 3, Minimum age 6

Paddle Boats $8.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity Varies, Minimum age 4

Starting June 19 the Control Booth will be open on a daily basis from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and the Snack Bar will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Park Entry Fees:

County Cars $7.00 Non-County Cars $8.00

Motorcycles $3.00 Commercial Bus $35.00

Bus/Multi Family $20.00 Senior Citizens 60+ Free (Monday –Friday)

Access Pass of New York Free

Season Pass Prices:

1st Vehicle 2nd Vehicle County Resident $60.00 $25.00 Non-County Resident $75.00 $35.00



For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607-737-2843 or the Park Station Campground Office at 607-739-9164.