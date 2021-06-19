ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Park Station Waterfront reopens at limited capacity on Saturday, June 19.

The Waterfront will be open to up to 150 people — weather permitting — from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. now through Labor Day. Lifeguards will be on duty.

Boat rentals are also available and range from $7 to $8 an hour. You can rent one at the Snack Bar from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There is an entry fee to get into the park but season passes are available.

Boat Rental Fees:

Kayaks $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 1, Minimum age 16

Canoes $7.00 per hour Maximum Capacity 3, Minimum age 6

Paddle Boats $8.00 per hour Maximum Capacity Varies, Minimum age 4

Park Entry Fees:

County Cars $7.00 Non-County Cars $8.00

Motorcycles $3.00 Commercial Bus $35.00

Bus/Multi Family $20.00 Senior Citizens 60+ Free (Monday Friday)

Access Pass of New York Free

Season Pass Prices:

1st Vehicle 2nd Vehicle

County Resident $60.00 $25.00

Non-County Resident $75.00 $35.00