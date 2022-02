CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Canisteo will be issuing a parking ban taking effect Feb. 3, at Midnight in preparation for the upcoming winter storm.

The impending storm will be making road cleanup difficult for the village, that’s why the ban will go into effect at midnight Feb. 3 until Friday, Feb 4. at noon.

All village streets will fall under the ban, for those that do not move their vehicles from roads, parking tickets will be issued on vehicles, per the Village Clerk.