CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re planning to drive on I-86 this Friday and into the weekend, motorists are being advised of a detour rerouting them in Steuben County.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, motorists are being advised of a road closure on the westbound lanes of I-86 coming Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m.

The DOT said that the road closure will be to accommodate bridge rehabilitation work in the Town of Campbell between Exits 42 and 41. The DOT said that the off-ramp for eastbound traffic along I-86 will be closed as part of the project and that motorists should utilize posted detours if traveling through the area.

The release said that the road is expected to be back open by the morning of June 12.