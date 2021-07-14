PASSHE Board of Governors unanimously approves Mansfield University integration, names new interim president

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education approved a measure Wednesday, July 14 to integrate Mansfield, Lock Haven, and Bloomsburg to form a single university with three partner campuses in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Today’s vote represents the most profound reimagining of public higher education in the Commonwealth since the State System began in 1983,” said Cindy Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. “This effort has proven we can fulfill what we set out to do – ensuring student and institutional success, while providing the highest quality education at the lowest possible price.”

The three institutions involved in the integration will maintain their historical names and identities along with robust residential educational experiences while also expanding academic program opportunities, enhancing supports that improve outcomes for all students and reaching communities that are currently underserved.

“From the beginning, system redesign has focused on three things, our three priorities: enhance student success, leverage the collective strengths of our universities and transform our government in all of it so we can be excellent in how we govern,” Shapira said.

The Board also appointed Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield effective August 1, 2021, which will help to ensure a smooth leadership transition while the first phase of integration implementation gets underway. He will serve in the role until a permanent president is selected for the integrated university, according to the Board’s policy for presidential appointments, which requires the involvement of students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and others in the process.

Hanna replaces Dr. Charles Patterson, who announced in April that he would be leaving Mansfield to serve as the Interim President of Shippensburg University.

“The Board’s decision is a vote of confidence in the 1,000+ people who have worked tirelessly to develop the first phase of the plan and allows us to move forward with the implementation phase,” said Bashar Hanna. “We remain steadfastly focused on our students and their success and are committed to expanding affordable, high-quality educational opportunities for our students, while maintaining vibrant campuses within our respective communities.”

While the vote represents the culmination of a year’s worth of work by more than 1,000 students, staff, faculty, trustees and more, the efforts to complete the integrations will take years. Among the most important tasks are developing the curriculum that supports the new academic program array, fleshing out organizational charts and finalizing work with the NCAA to ensure athletics will continue at each campus.

“As we have said from the beginning, building an integrated university will take time,” Greenstein said. “You cannot flip a switch and expect it to be done. The work will engage all stakeholders, be conducted transparently through routine quarterly reporting to the Board and the General Assembly and be subjected to our constant review and refinement so that we accomplish the best possible result for our students and their communities, now and in the future.”

New organizational charts are expected to be released in the coming months as the institutions begin the transition process. Integration means with three partner campuses – each maintaining their unique brand identities and on-campus educational and student life experiences – there will be a single administration, budget, unified faculty and student information system, helping to put these institutions on more solid financial footing, while expanding access to an increased number of programs across the institutions.

“As we shift toward implementation, we will continue to remain focused on our students and their success.” explained Dr. John Ulrich, Mansfield University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Acting President. “Our shared commitment, across all three campuses, is to expand access to affordable, high-quality educational opportunities for our students while at the same time maintaining vibrant campuses within our respective communities.”

The first cohort of students will begin at the integrated university in August 2022, with the integrated curriculum being finalized by August 2024.