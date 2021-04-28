PASSHE Board of Governors votes to integrate Mansfield University, two northeast schools

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – On Wednesday the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors voted to integrate Mansfield University with Lock Haven and Bloomsburg Universities.

Plans to integrate the three northeast schools have been in the works for years as enrollment declines and the cost of education rises across the PASSHE system.

Integration means one leadership team managing one budget for the three universities and an integrated faculty.

“Our faculty and staff in our community here at Mansfield has had multiple opportunities to be briefed on the goals of university integration,” said Mansfield University President Dr. Charles Patterson. “They’re really the architects, they’ve been the ones designing this.”

The integration of the three schools would allow students at each university to take classes from teachers at other northeast universities. If there’s a specific class not offered at Mansfield but it’s offered at Lock Haven, students at Mansfield would be able to access that course.

Dr. Patterson says the three campuses consist of about 80-90 degree programs ranging from associates to doctoral degrees, and the integration of the schools would double the number of programs offered at both Mansfield and Lock Haven.

“If that student is able to take that class, then they’re able to continue to go full time and to be able to complete their degree in a quicker amount of time.”

The integration proposal now sits in a 60 day public hearing period with two public hearings scheduled in June. Final acceptance of the integration plan could be passed as early as July and students could begin attending the integrated campus system as early as August 2022.

You can read more about the PASSHE integration plan on Mansfield University’s website.