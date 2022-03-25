SENECA LAKE WINE TRAIL, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening this weekend is Pasta and Wine Weekend on the Seneca Lake Wine Trail.

The tour is self-guided around Seneca Lake where you are able to enjoy local wine at any of the 18 wineries participating and homemade pasta. The event started on Friday from Noon to 5:00 PM. Ticket prices at the door are $70.00 for a single wine tasting ticket and $25.00 for a designated driver ticket.

To see what wineries have tickets still available check out the Seneca Lake Wine Trail Website.

With the purchase of a wine tasting ticket you will receive a signature wine glass and if you purchased a designated driver ticket you will receive a travel mug and a sample of food and non-alcoholic beverages along the way.

The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday.