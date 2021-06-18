Pat II Boat Launched on Keuka Lake

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pat II Boat was ceremonially launched on Keuka Lake on Friday, June 18th.

The boat was restored by the Finger Lakes Boating Museum after being out of service since 1991. The Pat II launched today at Depot Park in Hammondsport. It previously served as a tour boat and as a mail boat. Locals within the community spoke on what the boat launch means to them. Kathy Venema, President of the Board of Trustees said, “Today we are celebrating it being back on the water. We are excited that starting today and throughout the summer, people can come and take a ride on Keuka Lake.”

The launch of the boat was celebrated with food, live music, and boat rides. The Pat II will be open for tours for the rest of the summer. Both museum and local officials are excited to see people travel to the area to see the boat.