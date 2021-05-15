Patients airlifted from rollover crash in Bradford County

(WETM) – Earlier today, 18 News heard a scanner report of a rollover accident on Route 414 and Powell Road in Monroe Township where the passengers were trapped inside. The victims were airlifted to local hospitals per the Bradford County Firewire Facebook page.
According to an on scene unit, they found the vehicle on its side with multiple occupants inside. Pennsylvania State Police have not commented on this accident, but confirmed the information from our sources.
18 News will continue to follow this story on air and online.