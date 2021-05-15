Patients airlifted from rollover crash in Bradford County

(WETM) - Fifty percent of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. 143,553 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

"Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve."