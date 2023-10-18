CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning will see more road closures as paving continues in the coming week.
Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 19, and continuing until Wednesday, Oct. 25, the following parking lots and streets will be closed with no parking:
- Parking Lot #4, from Pine Street to Denison Parkway
- Parking Lot #8, from Chemung Street to Denison Parkway
- Burmese Lane, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- Parking Lot #2 & #3, from Walnut Street to Denison Parkway
These parking lots and streets will reopen on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, and continuing until Wednesday, Oct. 27, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. with no parking:
- Hammond Street, from Park Avenue to Mill Lane
- Mill Lane, from Canal Lane to Hammond Street
- Steuben Street, from Upper Delevan to Briarcliff
- East Third Street, from Park Avenue to Canisteo Street
- East Second Street, from Conhocton Street to Steuben Street
- Commerce Street, from Steuben Street to Canisteo Street Extension
- Canisteo Street Extension, from Woodview Avenue to Commerce Street
- Steuben Street, from Tioga Avenue to Denison Parkway
- East Second Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- East Fourth Street, from Columbia Street to Pearl Street
- Pearl Street, from East First Street to East Second Street
- West First Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street
- Hamilton Street, from West Second Street to West Third Street
- West Third Street, from Lexington Street to Fox Street
- West Third Street, from Chestnut Street to Washington Street
- Cintra Lane, from Pine Street to Wall Street
All work is weather permitting and subject to change.