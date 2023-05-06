ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public Works announced that paving will start on Church Street and North Main Street this week.

Paving will start on the milled portions of Church Street and North Main Street on Tuesday, May 9. North Main Street from Water Street to Second Street and Church Street from North Main Street to Guinnip Avenue will be closed for all vehicle traffic during paving. Businesses in these areas will remain open and can be accessed by foot traffic.

Paving on the westbound lane of Church Street from Columbia Street to Guinnip Avenue will begin on Wednesday, May 10. The eastbound lane will remain open to traffic. Flaggers will be present to assist motorists. The eastbound lane will be paved the following day. The westbound lane will be open, and flaggers will be present while the eastbound lane is paved.

The City of Elmira is asking all residents in the areas being paved to have their vehicles off the street and out of their driveways by 6 a.m. on paving days. Residents living in homes with even house numbers will need to move their vehicles on Wednesday, and residents living in homes with odd house numbers will need to move their vehicles on Thursday.

In the event of heavy rain during scheduled paving, the paving schedule will be pushed back by however many days the rain occurs.