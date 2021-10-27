Paving scheduled for Elmira streets; check when to move your vehicle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Department of Public Works has released its schedule for pavement overlays, which will begin on Monday, Nov. 1, and will be concluded approximately Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The streets will be overlaid with a 1.5” top of asphalt and “No Parking Signs” will be put out a day or two before paving.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles off the street and out of their driveways until paving is complete.

**No overlay will be done on Euclid from Fassett to Clinton due to pending NYSEG gas replacement.

Overlay on this section will be done in 2022.

Schedules can be affected by weather on or prior to our work dates. If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.