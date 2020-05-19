Paving scheduled on Route 14 in Schuyler County

READING, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that a paving project will be taking place this week along State Route 14 in the Town of Reading, in Schuyler County.

Approximately three miles of pavement will be resurfaced between the intersection of Route 14 and Route 14A, and the Yates County line.

Construction activities are expected to last approximately one week to perform a single-course overlay that will establish a new layer of pavement on the roadway.

Traffic will be maintained on Route 14 with alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route. No detours will be posted as part of the construction.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.