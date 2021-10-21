Paving to take place in Waverly next week

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Waverly will be milling and paving multiple streets as of next week, starting Oct. 25.

Waverly Police ask that anyone parked on the streets listed below to make other parking arrangements as there can’t be any vehicles on the street when the paving takes place. Any vehicle that is not moved in time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The following streets will be paved on the following dates: