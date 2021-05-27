“Paws for a Cause” Motorcycle Benefit Ride raising money for Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The third annual “Paws for a Cause” Motorcycle Benefit Ride to benefit the animals at Animal Care Sanctuary is coming up on June 5.

Registration is from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Troy Vets Club, 183 Veteran’s Drive, with kickstands up at approximately 10:00 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger, and lunch after the ride at the Animal Care Sanctuary is included with registration.

Riders who adopt a pet from the Animal Care Sanctuary on the day of the ride will have their registration fee refunded.

The ride will be a guided trip spanning approximately 125 miles, all on Pennsylvania roads. Helmets are optional but are recommended for all riders and passengers. A brief rest stop is included for breaks and refueling.

Animal Care Sanctuary of East Smithfield is a no-kill sanctuary for companion animals that has been in operation for over 50 years.

The Troy American Legion Riders Post 49 can be reached at alrpost49@outlook.com or (570) 297-3122.