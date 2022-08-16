ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fans voted and the results are in. The Elmira Renegades will play in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association.

The Renegades beat out several other finalists for the name, including the Tilt, Express, and Huckleberries. Fan votes were held for all teams in the league, and the full list of hosting cities for the inaugural season is below:

The Elmira Renegades

The Binghamton Bombers

The Charlotte Bootleggers

The Hampton Hammerheads

The New England Chowderheads

The Trenton Terror

The Syracuse Spark

Elmira Mammoth owner and First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, will serve as the role of commissioner for the new league. Play will begin in December for the PBLA and a national scouting combine is scheduled to be held at First Arena on August 26-28.