(WETM) — Vibrant peak and near-peak fall foliage colors are expected to arrive throughout Upstate New York this weekend, according to field observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism.

In Elmira, foliage is expected to be 75% changed and peak this weekend with bright yellows and greens, along with emerging shades of orange and red. Peak foliage is also expected to arrive in Steuben County, where a 90% change in color is currently predicted according to leaf spotters in Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell.

Tioga County leaf spotters in Owego said that peak foliage will happen this weekend with a 75% transition to bright yellow and green leaves, along with oranges and reds, according to the Empire state Division of Tourism.

Ithaca leaf spotters in Tompkins County expect that foliage will be near-peak, with varying shades of red, orange, yellow, and some greens in areas near Cayuga Lake. Foliage should also be approaching near-peak conditions in Yates County near Penn Yan, with a 50% transition and average shades of yellow highlighted by pops of red and orange, according to the Empire State Division of Tourism.

If you’re interested in checking out a more detailed map of the leaves changing, I LOVE NY’s website has a map that illustrates the 2022 fall foliage report.