Pedestrian hit by a car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Elmira.

The accident was reported near the intersection of Division Street and Hall Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle involved remained at the scene and suffered minor front-end damage to the driver’s side.

One woman was seen being loaded into the ambulance by paramedics and Elmira Police were also on scene with the vehicle involved. The patient appeared to be conscious when they were loaded into the ambulance.

18 News will have more information on this accident as details become available.

