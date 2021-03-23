Pedestrians illegally using Clemens Center Parkway Bridge to cross the Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The busiest bridge in Elmira just got a whole lot busier. Pedestrians are using this bridge to cross from Elmira to the Southside since the Main Street Bridge is closed for construction. But, this bridge does not have crosswalks and prohibits people from crossing. People have been spotted using the side of the lane to walk across the bridge and some were even caught on video today. This is completely dangerous to do so. There is minimal room and if a driver of a passing vehicle makes a small error it could be deadly. There are many other bridges you can use to get to your destination on the other side of the river. It is safest for all involved to use those to cross. In a short time today 18 News saw numerous people cross the bridge and put their lives at risk.