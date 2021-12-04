Penn Yan man arrested for rape of a minor under 17

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — An investigation by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a man who allegedly raped a minor under 17 years old.

Pedro Gregorio-Cano, 31, of Penn Yan was arrested on Dec. 2 and charged with third-degree rape.

Police say Gregorio-Cano allegedly had sexual intercourse with an individual less than 17 years old in the Town of Benton earlier this year.

He has been arraigned and sent to the Yates County Jail in lieu of bail to answer this charge in the future.

18News will update this case as soon as more information becomes available.