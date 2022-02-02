Penn Yan man airlifted after motorcycle crash into ditch

February 04 2022 08:00 am

BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County man has been hospitalized after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch Wednesday morning.

Brandon Thompson, 29, was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight around 8:15 a.m. on February 2. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported motorcycle accident on SR 364 near Lovejoy Road in the Town of Benton.

Thompson allegedly left the road on the south side and overturned into a ditch. He was charged with Speed not reasonable and prudent, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, and Unsafe Tire. The Sheriff’s Office said Thompson would answer the charges at a later date.

