Penn Yan man arrested for burglary, grand larceny; previously arrested for injuring baby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for burglary and grand larceny in connection with a burglary in July.

Tucker Parmelee, 23, was arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department on an arrest warrant for allegedly entering a home on Keuka Street in July 2021 and stealing $2,000.

He was charged with second-degree Burglary and fourth-degree Grand Larceny. He was already in custody at the Steuben County Jail and was produced in the Penn Yan Village Court to answer the charges. He was sent back to the County Jail on the pending charges there.

Parmelee was previously arrested in late-July of this year after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer while trying to smoke pot in his cell.

He was also arrested in June of 2020 after he allegedly injured an 18-month-old child intentionally, restrained another person, subjected another family member to harassment, and endangered the welfare of the child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now