Penn Yan man arrested for burglary, grand larceny; previously arrested for injuring baby

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for burglary and grand larceny in connection with a burglary in July.

Tucker Parmelee, 23, was arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department on an arrest warrant for allegedly entering a home on Keuka Street in July 2021 and stealing $2,000.

He was charged with second-degree Burglary and fourth-degree Grand Larceny. He was already in custody at the Steuben County Jail and was produced in the Penn Yan Village Court to answer the charges. He was sent back to the County Jail on the pending charges there.

Parmelee was previously arrested in late-July of this year after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer while trying to smoke pot in his cell.

He was also arrested in June of 2020 after he allegedly injured an 18-month-old child intentionally, restrained another person, subjected another family member to harassment, and endangered the welfare of the child.