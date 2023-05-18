PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Penn Yan man has been arrested following an investigation going back to March 2022 when a woman died after using a drug bought from the man, police say.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Ted E. Miller was arrested on Wednesday, May 17, on a Superior Court warrant Issued by the Schuyler County Court.

Police say that Miller was arrested following an indictment, charging him with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B Felony.

The indictment states that Miller sold a narcotic to a woman in March 2022, resulting in her death.

On Thursday, May 18, Miller was arraigned on the charges in Schuyler County Court, with bail set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 insurance, and $150,000 partially secured surety bond.