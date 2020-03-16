1  of  2
PennDot closing driver license centers, suspending construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is suspending construction and closing all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers.

Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers will be closed for at least two weeks.

Additionally, expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations, and safety and emission inspections will be extended:

  • Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
  • Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.
  • Persons with Disabilities Parking Placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through March 31, 2020, the expiration date is now extended until April 30, 2020.

PennDOT crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.

All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers statewide will also be closed to the public effective 12:01 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020. 

