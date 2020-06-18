PennDOT expanding services at Wellsboro office

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – PennDOT will be expanding services at its Wellsboro location starting on June 26.

The Wellsboro location will offer photo license services, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The office will be open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:30 AM to 4:15 PM at the 40 Plaza Lane location.

Customers in need of a photo must have a correct camera card to obtain photo services. Customers without camera cards seeking renewal of their non-commercial license or ID should renew online or by mail to avoid an unnecessary visit to the location.

In all reopened locations, the following COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place:

· Customers will be required to wear masks while in the facility;

· Seating will be reduced at all locations to make social distancing easier to maintain six feet distances between each seat;

· The number of customers will be limited to correspond with available counter stations and available seating in the customer waiting area only;

· Admittance to the facility will be limited to only the customer requiring service, unless assistance is needed by an accompanying person;

· Plexiglass sneeze guards have been installed at each counter to protect customers and employees;

· Cleaning protocols have been enhanced to sanitize facilities on an ongoing basis; and

· Markings on floors have been added to assist with social distancing along with signage to communicate special instructions to customers.