Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller held discussion Wednesday on rural healthcare priorities

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller lead a round table discussion at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to discuss rural healthcare priorities. The premise of the discussion being just exactly how things are going in hospitals during this pandemic and to tackle issues specific to the Twin Tiers.

President of Robert Packer Hospital Joseph Scopelliti says the pandemic has had a silver lining. Healthcare has been forced to adopt and make changes in telehealth, saying that by April they handled up to seven hundred per day. The plea Scopelleti made was to keep a stable set of rules and plan for the long run as it is difficult for the hospital to make investments and then have rules change leading to alterations in plans for these organizations.

Another issue that plagues the Hospital is being on the border of both Pennsylvania and New York, that have vastly different insurance providers. It’s been quite challenging to navigate and Scopelliti is hoping for some resolution.