LAWRENCEVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawrenceville may face thousands of dollars more in fines after the Pa. State government asked that the Borough be held in contempt for failing to comply with an order surrounding its water plant.

The PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a Petition for Contempt that was signed on November 8. The petition deals with the Borough’s failure to submit an Operation and Maintenance Plan for its water system after a court order over the summer.

The new petition says that the DEP first ordered Lawrenceville to comply in February 2022 since the Borough has had problems with its water system since at least 2019. Then in August 2022, after failing to submit documents, Lawrenceville was ordered to submit an O&M plan within 30 days.

The contempt petition says that Lawrenceville failed to submit the plan, so the DEP is asking that the Borough be held in contempt and pay a $2,000 fine.

A hearing to decide the petition is scheduled for December 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tioga County Courthouse. In a phone call, Lawrenceville Council President Gordon Chilson hung up before 18 News could ask for comment about the petition.

If fined, the total amount of penalties Lawrenceville has faced this year would be $11,500. The DEP issued a civil penalty in October after the Borough hired a new water plant operator past the ordered deadline.

The Petition for Contempt from the DEP came the same day as action from the federal government. On Nov. 8, the Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to Chilson, requesting dozens of points of information on the problems surrounding the water and sewer plant over the past three years.