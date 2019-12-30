Pennsylvania Farm Show begins next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts January 4.

Dave Smith, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, and Miriam Miller with the Calving Corner talked to us about what’s in store.

For more information and events at the 2020 Farm Show, visit farmshow.pa.gov.

The Farm Show runs from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The food court will open one day early, from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.

