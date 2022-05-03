WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering both a free two-part women’s intro to fly fishing and a general intro to fly fishing program starting in Wellsboro next week.

All programs offered will include Part 1 virtual instruction and Part 2 in-person instruction. The virtual components will be two hours long and will be held on Wednesday, May 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The in-person component of the Woman’s program will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro, P.a. The in-person lessons will be held in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the Woman’s Intro to Fly Fishing morning session you can register at:

Morning Session – https://register-ed.com/events/view/180697

Afternoon Session – https://register-ed.com/events/view/180698

For anyone 12 years of age or older, the in-person event will be held on Sunday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nessmuk Lake near Wellsboro, P.a.

You can preregister for the intro to fly fishing class at https://register-ed.com/events/view/180699

The release from the Fish and Boat Commission says this about the virtual events “From the comfort of home, learn the following: fly fishing gear, knots to know, aquatic insects and artificial fly comparisons, two important casts, reading the water, hooking, landing and releasing fish and the logistics for the in-person component of the program. “

“The in-person component of each of the three programs provides participants with the opportunity to review the skills they learned virtually and apply them while fishing alongside Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and Fishing Skills instructors. Fly-fishing gear and instruction is provided at no cost to participants for the duration of the in-person session. Participants who register and attend will receive a fly-fishing packet at the in-person portion of the program and additional fly-fishing resources via mail.”