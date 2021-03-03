Pennsylvania Governor Wolf to prioritize teachers for COVID vaccine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier today Pennsylvania Governor Wolf held a press conference announcing the states plans for the use of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Both the Department of Health and Department of Education are in agreement that they want the current stream of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to go to straight to teachers in both private and public schools to get children back in the classroom as soon as possible.

“With Johnson and Johnson as a one dose vaccine, it is actually an advantage in that we can do this more quickly than we can with a two dose vaccine. We are prioritizing teachers and staff who work with pre-k and elementary students, students with disabilities, students with English as a second language, teachers with English as a second language, and teachers with vulnerable students in the first round of vaccines,” said Governor Wolf.

As more Johnson and Johnson vaccines become available they distribution will be focused on teachers with older students. If you are currently waiting for your second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, this new teacher priority will not affect the rollout to the other population that is in Phase 1A.