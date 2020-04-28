Live Now
Pennsylvania hospitals, healthcare providers receive additional $450 million

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey announced that Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers have received an additional $458,646,110 of the second $20 billion disbursement of the Provider Relief Fund.

The Provider Relief Fund was first authorized at $100 billion by the CARES Act to support COVID-19 expenses and lost revenue for hospitals and health care providers. 

In the recently passed “phase 3.5” coronavirus relief bill, Congress authorized an additional $75 billion, bringing the fund’s total to $175 billion. To date, more than $39 billion has been disbursed from the Provider Relief Fund to providers and hospitals across the country.

Providers located in high impact areas or rural areas will be allocated additional funding. Other providers, such as skilled nursing facilities and those that solely take Medicaid patients, will receive separate funding. Details on how those funds, as well as the additional appropriation, will be disbursed have not been released.

Pennsylvania hospitals and providers have received more than $1.7 billion from the Provider Relief Fund, receiving $1.25 billion in the first round three weeks ago.

