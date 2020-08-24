Pennsylvania schools gear up to reopen this week

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Pennsylvania schools are gearing up to head back to school this week, navigating the new normal during the pandemic. Teachers, parents, and children are all navigating the waters for the first time together. Today 18 News spoke with \Towanda School District’s Superintendent Dennis Peachey on some of the challenges he will be facing this school year.

“I just think having everyone get accustomed to the changes that will be in place as they come to school. Obviously the wearing of the masks by the students and teachers will take some getting used to. We have created classrooms that are socially distanced as much as possible,” says Peachey.

There are three different learning options that are available for the children to participate in for education this year. Kids can attend school in person as usual, live stream their classes online from home, or enroll in a complete virtual version of school at home. While all three will be utilized this year, the majority of children are choosing to attend class as normal.