Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival returns this weekend; full schedule

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival returns this Saturday, June 12, and continues through Sunday, June 20 in Wellsboro.

Kicking off the festival on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is Family Day and the Children’s Health Fair on The Green, rain or shine. More than 20 organizations will have booths with information, activities and giveaways. Each youngster at Family Day can take home a free foam rocket or ball.

This Sunday, June 13 is the Pet Parade. Children with decorated bicycles and pets of all types from dogs to ducks will gather for judging at 12:25 p.m. in the Packer Park picnic area behind the Wellsboro Senior Center parking lot on Queen Street. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will leave the park, travel up Main Street to The Green where awards will be presented.

A newly released film, “Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds” will be shown in the Coolidge Theatre at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14 and 12 noon on Saturday, June 19 in the Arcadia Theater. Tuesday, June 15 through Friday, June 18 will be four concerts each with different entertainer. Admission is by always appreciated donations.

For the annual Arts & Crafts Fair, 75 artisans, 10 of them new will be on The Green with unique, handcrafted items on Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 25 vendors on the International Street of Foods on Pearl Street along The Green will offer delectable delights from gyros and tacos to strawberry shortcake.

Friday at noon is the welcome for the Laurel Queen candidates on the Tioga County Courthouse steps.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, the five-member band Boot Hill will open the Pennsylvania Laurel Queen’s Preview on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main Street. The Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event performing their own original roots rock music.

The Laurel Festival 10K at 9 a.m. and Two-Mile Fun Run at 9:05 a.m. will start events on Saturday, June 19. Both will begin at Packer Park on Queen Street. Packet pick-up and registration for the 10K and Fun Run will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the park. The 10K entry fee is $25 and Fun Run, $5.

At 2 p.m., the Laurel Festival Parade, themed “Nessmuk” will reach Main Street. Waving to the crowd from floats will be Laurel Queen Allison Diehl and the 26 Laurel Queen candidates. Top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers and special units, such as the Bucktails will perform during the parade.

Capping off Saturday will be the 6:30 p.m. coronation ceremonies during which the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

On Sunday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m., the festival will end with the Union Church Service on The Green.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE LAUREL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival

2021 Schedule of Events

June 12-20, 2021

Free unless stated otherwise; in case of rain, outdoor events will be held indoors



Saturday, June 12

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family Day & Children’s Health Fair

The Green



Sunday, June 13

1:30 p.m.

Pet Parade

Main Street to The Green

(Judging: 12:30 p.m. at

Packer Park Picnic Area on Queen Street)



Monday, June 14

7 p.m.

90-Minute Film Showing

“Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds”

Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center

Donation Appreciated



Tuesday, June 15

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series

Callanish, a Celtic Band

Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center

Donation Appreciated



Wednesday, June 16

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series

Wellsboro Town Band

Outdoors on The Green

Donation Appreciated



Thursday, June 17

7 p.m.

Laurel Concert Series

Wellsboro Men’s Chorus

Tioga County Courthouse Steps

118 Main Street

Donation Appreciated



Friday, June 18

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Fair &

International Street of Foods

The Green



12 p.m.

Queen Candidates Welcome

Tioga County Courthouse Steps

118 Main Street



4:30 p.m.

Queens Preview & Laurel Concert with Boot Hill

Deane Center Outdoor Stage

Main Street & Central Avenue



7:30 p.m.

Gathering Time Salutes

1960s & 1970s Folk-Rock Legends

Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center

For ticket prices, call 570-724-6220

or visit deanecenter.com



Saturday, June 19

9 a.m.

10K Foot Race & 2-Mile Fun Run

Entry fee: 10K $25; Fun Run $5

Packer Park on Queen Street



9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arts & Crafts Fair &

International Street of Foods

The Green



12 p.m.

90-Minute Film Showing

“Nessmuk: In Defense of Nature in the Pennsylvania Wilds”

Arcadia Theatre, 50 Main Street

Donation Appreciated



2 p.m.

Laurel Festival Parade

Nichols, Queen, Main, King, Walnut Streets



6:30 p.m.

Coronation of 2021 Laurel Queen

Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center



7 p.m.

Music In Hickory Grove

Acoustic Music with Sheldon Johnson

Tyoga Golf Course Route 660



Sunday, June 20

10:30 a.m.

Union Church Service

The Green



For more information, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by stopping in at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, by calling 570-724-1926, emailing info@wellsboropa.com or visiting wellsboropa.com.