TOWANDA, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police Troop P are continuing the investigation on a Towanda woman who has been reported missing for over 12 years.

Maria Miller, a Towanda resident born in the Philippines, went missing on February 4th, 2011. She was last seen at the Dandy Minimart in Wysox, Pennsylvania. Towanda Borough Police Department generated a missing-person investigation on June 10th of the same year.

Maria was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance, and was reported missing by the United States Army. She met her husband, Kenneth Miller, when he was deployed to Korea for the United States Army. They got married in October 2000 and moved to Towanda in 2010 after Kenneth was given an army recruitment position.

After 12 years of her disappearance, investigators are now asking the public to help find Maria. An award will be given for any crucial information received in finding Maria.

“We are asking the public for assistance,” said Miranda Musick, Criminal Investigator at Towanda Barracks. “There is a total reward of $7,000 for information that will result in an arrest or pertinent information into finding Maria. We have reason to believe there are people with important information relevant to this case, and we ask them to reach out. We do not believe that Maria left on her own, and there is someone that knows what happened.”

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Miranda Musick at 570-265-2186. You can also contact the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 570-822-5515.