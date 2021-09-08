Pennsylvania State Police investigating burglary in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – On Sept. 4, at around 2:15 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to a report of a residential burglary of an 80-year-old woman in Springfield Township.

The incident took place at 163 W. Lauren Ln. in Springfield Twp. Pa., between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 3, to 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 4.

After further investigation, it was determined that the unknown perpetrators entered the victim’s residence by removing an air-conditioning unit from a window and entering a bedroom in the residence.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident or if anything was taken from the property.

