Pennsylvania State Police set record straight about stay at home order

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

(WBRE/WYOU) — The governor’s stay at home order is a precaution intended to flatten the curve in this pandemic.

And now Pennsylvania State Police say they want to set the record straight. The stay at home order is not a lockdown and troopers say the emphasis is still very much to make sure residents of the commonwealth heed the warnings.

Pennsylvanians are free to go to life-sustaining businesses and take care of important matters while practicing social distancing. Trooper say this is a far cry from martial law.

“If a trooper or member of local law enforcement comes across someone that may not be following the guidelines set forth by the governor, they’re going to use it as an educational opportunity to talk to the person about the order and let them know that they are in violation as well as try to encourage voluntary compliance,” Pennsylvania State Police Communications Director Ryan Tarkowski said.

While state police are checking on businesses, troopers and the Liquor Control Board have issued 96 warnings so far, but stress they are just warnings.