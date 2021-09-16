Pennsylvania State Police to provide child passenger safety seat check in Mansfield on September 22nd

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield Barracks will be sponsoring a child passenger safety seat check event on September 22, 2021, for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The goal of the campaign is to increase safety belt/child safety seat use rates throughout the Commonwealth.

The event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mansfield State Police Barracks, 785 Lambs Creek Rd. Mansfield, Pa.

They ask that participants bring their child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions to the event. The check should take around 30 minutes per seat.

If directions are needed or if someone can’t make the event but would like to have a seat checked they can the State Police Barracks at (570) 662-2151.