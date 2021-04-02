Pennsylvania to ease COVID restrictions beginning Sunday, April 4th

WELLSBORO, PA. (WETM) – Beginning on Easter Sunday, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, and other establishments will be allowed to increase their maximum capacity to 75%. Outdoor events will be allowed to expand to 50% and indoor gathers will increase to 25%. Social distancing must stay in place.

Bars will be allowed to serve drinks without requiring food and the curfew extends to 11:00 PM.

18 News reached out to the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce to see how this may help local establishments. “I think that this will certainly help, putting it back up to 75% at least allows our businesses to operate a little bit of a more normal basis.” Said Julie Henry, Executive Director of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce. “I’d love to see our everything get back to normal. In that full capacity, but knowing numbers can fluctuate and it’s hard to tell what will come.”

Sadly it is not all positive, she does not believe that expanding the outdoor capacity to 50% is going to help communities that rely on these events. “When they’re talking capacity, they’re talking about, not just the visitors they’re talking about those who are participating in the event as well. That is not going to be really helpful.” Said, Julie

Local restaurants will certainly be happy to see expanded capacity as many have found difficulty staying afloat with limited seating and relying on carry-out.