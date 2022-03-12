Pennsylvania woman arrested after crashing car into two buildings in Painted Post early Saturday

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — In the early morning hours of March 12, State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the village of Painted Post.

Around 2:30 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident where they found Alexandra M. Moses, 27, from Pennsylvania.

Police say Moses had damaged Vinnie’s Village Mini-market along with a real estate building, and several roadsigns, before the vehicle overturned.

Moses had failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

She was issued appearance tickets to return to the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.