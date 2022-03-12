Pennsylvania woman arrested after crashing car into two buildings in Painted Post early Saturday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — In the early morning hours of March 12, State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision in the village of Painted Post.

Around 2:30 a.m. troopers were dispatched to the scene of the accident where they found Alexandra M. Moses, 27, from Pennsylvania.

Police say Moses had damaged Vinnie’s Village Mini-market along with a real estate building, and several roadsigns, before the vehicle overturned.

Moses had failed multiple roadside sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated.

She was issued appearance tickets to return to the Town of Erwin Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now