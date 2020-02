ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pepper Pot Cafe on College Avenue in Elmira is still closed for the winter season, however, this may be more permanent as the establishment has been listed for sale.

The Elmira-Corning Regional Association of Realtors has the property listed for sale on their website at a listing price of $95,000. The sale would include all fixtures currently inside the property.

The Cafe closed on January 6th for the winter and planned to reopen in the spring.