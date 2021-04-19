Permit filed for 5 Star Bank location in 100 West Water Street building

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 5 Star Bank could be coming to the 100 West Water Street building in downtown Elmira.

A City of Elmira building permit posted on the building’s vacant office space shows that the building owners were granted the permit to “build out for 5 Star Bank.”

It’s currently not known whether this would be a branch or office location for 5 Star Bank.

In August, 5 Star announced they were consolidating branches in the area, including in Bath and Elmira Heights.

5 Star currently has a branch located on Lake Street, two blocks from the 100 West Water Street building, and a branch in Horseheads seven miles away.

The permit comes months after 18 News first reported that an ATM was approved for Carl Proper Drive, adjacent to the 100 West Water Street building, but no bank was named as the ATM owner.

Fagan Engineers submitted a site plan for the nine foot wide lane that would include an island separating it from Carl Proper Drive.

The project was referred to the planning board by the City of Elmira.

A timeline for approval or when construction would start was also not laid out in the plans.

An Environmental Assessment Form in the plan says the drive-thru would not result in a substantial increase in traffic.

Elmira 2nd District Councilman, Brent Stermer said in January that he does not approve the location of the ATM.

“I think it’s interesting, it’d be a unique place for downtown,” Stermer said. “I don’t necessarily think that drive up would be a good idea. I mean a walk up kiosk—I think that’s an awesome idea, because it helps you know, add dimension to the neighborhood. But as far as drive I would be very concerned because you wouldn’t be able to put another car, you know along beside it.”

18 News has reached out to 5 Star Bank for comment on the 100 West Water Street location.