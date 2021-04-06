Perry & Carroll, Inc. acquired by High Street Insurance Partners

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Perry & Carroll, Inc. announced today it has been acquired by High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), an independent insurance brokerage firm.

Founded in 2018 in Traverse City, Michigan, High Street provides an array of business insurance & risk management, employee benefit & human capital management, financial & retirement services, personal insurance, and specialty risk solutions. High Street consists of over 450 coverage specialists and consultants across the country. High Street recently became recognized as a Top 100 Insurance Agency.

Perry & Carroll and High Street share similar beliefs and values surrounding the importance of community. High Street seeks to partner with community-focused agencies and strives to provide superior levels of service to their clients.

“It was important for Perry & Carroll to retain our identity as a community focused agency. Our collaboration with High Street Insurance Partners provides greater resources to meet the needs of our customers. We are very excited about this next step in our agency’s continued success,” said Scott Proudfoot, President/Treasurer.

Perry & Carroll also announced, that after 37 years with the agency, Jim Rogers has retired. “We cannot thank him enough for his dedication to our company and wish him much health and happiness in his retirement,” said Bo Manuel, Chairman.

Perry & Carroll, Inc. is one of the oldest independent insurance agencies serving the Southern Tier of NY and Northern Tier of PA, for over 160 years. Manuel, Proudfoot, Chris Petrillose (Exec. Vice President) and Meredith Rogers (Secretary) will continue to lead the agency at their full-service office located on West Church Street in downtown Elmira.