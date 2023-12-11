ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was hit by a vehicle on College Avenue in Elmira Heights on Monday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of College Avenue and West 12th Street. According to an 18 News Reporter at the scene, the person was taken away from the scene by an ambulance.

The Elmira Heights Police Department and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene.

No further details are available at this time, and this story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.