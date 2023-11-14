ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the Clemens Center Parkway on Tuesday evening.

According to Captain Christopher Osiecki of the Elmira Police Department, a male was using a crosswalk to cross the Clemens Center Parkway at the corner of East Second Street when he was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 14. The male was transported to Robert Packer Hospital via ambulance with a head injury.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and told police that he thought the light was green. Osiecki said it appeared to have been an accident.

The person hit and the driver have not been identified at this time.

The Elmira Police Department, the Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.