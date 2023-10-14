LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Town of Lansing on Friday night.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, a person was riding a motorized skateboard north on Warren Road near Hillcrest Road on Oct. 13. The person was hit from behind by a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction at around 7 p.m.

Deputies found the male victim lying unconscious in the roadway, and he was not breathing. First responders performed life-saving actions on the victim until he could be taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim stopped and called 911 for help immediately. The driver stayed at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Department, the Lansing Fire Department, and Bangs Ambulance responded to the scene. Sheriff’s deputies remained on the scene for several hours while the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit documented and reconstructed the incident.