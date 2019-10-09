Person of interest wanted for larceny investigation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a young, white male with brown hair that was at Wal-Mart located on County Route 64, in the Town of Horseheads, on October 5, 2019 at approximately 2:45-4:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man is wanted for questioning relative to a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know this man, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.