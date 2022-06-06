ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health said the St. Joseph’s campus is safe and no one was harmed after a person was reportedly on the grounds with a knife.

Arnot Health said that the hospital’s Public Safety Department interacted with a person outside on the St. Joseph’s campus on June 6. According to the release from Arnot, the person refused to leave.

At that point, the Public Safety officers reportedly saw a knife in the person’s pocket. However, the person didn’t display the knife.

Arnot said the person eventually left the campus, and no one was harmed. Arnot Health is following up with local law enforcement, according to the release.