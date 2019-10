(WETM) – Ace is a 10-month-old tabby cat at the Finger Lakes SPCA who is looking for his fur-ever home.

Ace was found in a trailer over the winter and is now his full size. He’s very affectionate and would be great with kids and other cats.

You can visit the Finger Lakes SPCA website, call them at (607) 776-3039, or visit them in person at 72 Cameron Street in Bath, New York.

The Finger Lakes SPCA is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.