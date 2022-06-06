ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Chemung County SPCA is a big “all-American” goofball.

Mister is a one-year-old terrier mix with energy to spare. Jaime Wolf from the Chemung County Humane Society said they aren’t sure exactly what he’s mixed with, but he is a through-and-through “all-American dog” who loves snuggles, treats, and knows his commands.

Mister has lots of energy, so he probably would do best in a home without kids and with kids over the age of 10. He’s a big goofball of energy who sometimes thinks he’s a lot smaller than he is, Wolf said.

Anyone interested in adopting Mister can contact the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA by calling 607-732-1827.