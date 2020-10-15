Petition set up for Christopher Odell

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Back in March, Christopher Odell was riding with his friend, Kirk Simms, who was driving a vehicle at a high rate of speed while under the influence of drugs which resulted in a fatal car accident taking Odell’s life.

The family of Odell believes that Simms should be held accountable for the loss of their loved one so they have started an online petition for the public to sign.

At this time no severe charges have been held against Simms and that is what the family is standing up against.

According to the petition Simms has also allegedly received multiple speeding tickets since the time of the fatal accident. You can view the petition on the ‘Change’ website.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you posted as more information on the situation becomes available to us.